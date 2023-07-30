Washoe sheriff’s air squadron flies equipment to help Oregon hospital

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this photograph of the WCSO Air Squadron aircraft.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this photograph of the WCSO Air Squadron aircraft.(WCSO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office flew equipment this week to a southern Oregon hospital to ease strain on its operations during a fire emergency, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

The Golden Fire burned more than 2,100 acres in Klamath County and destroyed more than 48 homes. It also damaged fiber optic cables that affected communications and phone service in Lake County, which borders California and Nevada in southern Oregon.

Essential equipment to restore operations of the Lake County Hospital were found in the Reno area and the squadron stepped in and quickly flew the equipment to Oregon, the sheriff’s office said.

