RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Dick Taylor Park is busy with the Reno Garlic Festival.

This is a fun and educational event that encourages people to shop local and teaches them how to grow garlic themselves.

There is live music, a garlic hunt and of course lots of garlic products for sale. There will also be recipe demonstrations to learn how to use the garlic products for sale.

The event is from 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

