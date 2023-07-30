Christmas in July is Back Just in Time to Prepare Kids for Back to School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Annual Washoe County Sherriff’s Office “Christmas in July” is back this year with hundreds of locals lining up with their kids to grab some back-to-school gear.

1500 backpacks are distributed to kids around the community filled with essential school supplies like pens and pencils.

Staff members say this event makes a big impact for kids in our community:

“Today it’s about having fun, but it’s also about preparing our kids K-12 getting ready for school,” says Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam.

Staff also shared that the best part of this event is the excitement kids have to get their gear and get back to school.

“It’s an incredible feeling to see all these kids come so excited to return to school, to get their backpacks to be able to express themselves and their individualism through the backpacks we provide,” says Leslie Masterpool, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Community Development and Engagement Manager.

If you missed the event, you can call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and they can help you get a backpack and school supplies.

The first day of school is august 14th.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.