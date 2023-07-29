Tractor-trailer goes over embankment near Farad
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:04 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FARAD, Calif. (KOLO) -A tractor-trailer went over an embankment from Interstate 80 on Saturday morning near Farad.
The California Highway Patrol asks drivers passing through the area to watch out for workers cleaning up the crash.
It happened at about 9:15 a.m.
The CHP said there were only minor injuries in the incident and said it was lucky the tractor trailer did not end up on the railroad tracks.
Farad is about 6.5 miles from the Nevada-California border.
