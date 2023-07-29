Red Flag Warning for northwest Nevada, northeast California

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for increased wildfire danger for northwest Nevada and northeast California.

It starts Saturday at 1 p.m. and may last until 8 p.m.

The warning is because humidity could drop as low as 7 percent and sustained southwest winds could reach 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

“The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them,” the Weather Service said.

The Weather Service suggests people avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation: yard work, target shooting or campfires.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.