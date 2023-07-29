Hot August Nights’ Lasting Appeal

1951 Mercury at Virginia City
1951 Mercury at Virginia City(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Hot August Nights held its official kickoff with a Show ‘n Shine at Virginia City Friday, once again showing its lasting appeal.

It began back in the mid-80′s as little more than a smaller car show at Rancho San Rafael followed by a parade.It didn’t take long to become the premier late summer anchor on a crowded special events calendar of a conmmunity known for its special events.

In the decades since it has survived the pandemic, a riot and an attempt to move it out of state, not to mention the passage of time and generations that would seem to be its natural audience.

Clearly there’s something lasting and universal about its appeal.

“You know honestly it’s our motto: ‘Classic Cars and Rock ‘n Roll.’ How do you kill that?” says current Executive Director Deny Dotson. “I think people really enjoy that when they come together. It’s just a natural fit.” And, he added, that formula will likely outlast us all.

So no one should be surprised to see kids picking up hula hoops or dancing to music last heard at their grandparents’ prom. If we’re honest about it all this is more than a nostalgia trip. Few of us owned cars like this when we were young, our hair darker,our stomachs flatter. This is a visit to a time when we had those dreams.

That’s what keeps people like Leo Karras of Bullhead Citty, Arizona coming back year after year, making the long drive this year in a car which was more of an automotive punchline than a cool ride back then--a 1958 Edsel. “I brought it because you don’t ever see a ‘58 Edsel. i’ve never seen one here,”

Like some of us it didn’t get a lot of respect when new. but time has increased it’s appeal and that’s part of the scret behind Hot August Night’s success. You’ll see other examples everywhere you look in thhe next week and you’ll hear music which will remind you of good times past. Even if they weren’t exactly your times.

Enjoy,

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
Meteor shower as it appears in the night sky
Perseid Meteor Shower underway
A crash in Fallon is blocking one lane on Highway 50
Crash in Fallon is fatal, authorities say
Update: Woman killed in I-80 crash identified

Latest News

The scene of a fire on Canyon Park Lane in northwest Reno.
Fire at home in northwest Reno
The Wing Fest has returned to The Row in downtown Reno.
Wing Fest Returns to Downtown Reno
Biggest Little City Wing Fest
Annual Wing Fest is Back in Town
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather