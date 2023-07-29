Hot August Nights’ Lasting Appeal

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Hot August Nights held its official kickoff with a Show ‘n Shine at Virginia City Friday, once again showing its lasting appeal.

It began back in the mid-80′s as little more than a smaller car show at Rancho San Rafael followed by a parade.It didn’t take long to become the premier late summer anchor on a crowded special events calendar of a conmmunity known for its special events.

In the decades since it has survived the pandemic, a riot and an attempt to move it out of state, not to mention the passage of time and generations that would seem to be its natural audience.

Clearly there’s something lasting and universal about its appeal.

“You know honestly it’s our motto: ‘Classic Cars and Rock ‘n Roll.’ How do you kill that?” says current Executive Director Deny Dotson. “I think people really enjoy that when they come together. It’s just a natural fit.” And, he added, that formula will likely outlast us all.

So no one should be surprised to see kids picking up hula hoops or dancing to music last heard at their grandparents’ prom. If we’re honest about it all this is more than a nostalgia trip. Few of us owned cars like this when we were young, our hair darker,our stomachs flatter. This is a visit to a time when we had those dreams.

That’s what keeps people like Leo Karras of Bullhead Citty, Arizona coming back year after year, making the long drive this year in a car which was more of an automotive punchline than a cool ride back then--a 1958 Edsel. “I brought it because you don’t ever see a ‘58 Edsel. i’ve never seen one here,”

Like some of us it didn’t get a lot of respect when new. but time has increased it’s appeal and that’s part of the scret behind Hot August Night’s success. You’ll see other examples everywhere you look in thhe next week and you’ll hear music which will remind you of good times past. Even if they weren’t exactly your times.

Enjoy,

