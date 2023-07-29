Fire at home in northwest Reno

The scene of a fire on Canyon Park Lane in northwest Reno.
The scene of a fire on Canyon Park Lane in northwest Reno.(Ray Kinney/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:27 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in northwest Reno Friday.

The fire is on Canyon Park Lane near Walnut Creek Drive. Roads in the area re closed. It was reported at about 5:49 p.m.

KOLO 8 News Now photographer Ray Kinney saw smoke from the fire as he approached but the smoke was out by the time he got there.

The fire mostly involved a back deck and may have spread to one room in the house. There’s no estimate of damage.

There was no one home at the time. Two dogs in in the home are safe.

There were eight fire engines on the scene.

KOLO 8 News Now is attempting to gather more information.

