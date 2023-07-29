Drowning Friday on east side of Lake Tahoe

Drowning Graphic
Drowning Graphic(MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -One person drown on Lake Tahoe’s east shore Friday, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office was notified of a possible drowning at about 4:10 p.m.

First responders went to the Sand Harbor area and found a man unresponsive in the water. They took him to the shore and then to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It’s being treated as an accidental drowning His name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Marine 9, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, the U.S. Coast Guard, Sand Harbor lifeguards and Nevada State Parks responded.

