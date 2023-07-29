Bonanza Casino celebrating 50 years

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bonanza Casino is celebrating 50 years this month.

“It not only started as a grocery store, my dad originally bought this property on the back of a napkin with no money down,” said general manager Ryan Sheltra. “It was this grocery store in the early 1970′s, he turned it into a casino and 50 years later, a lot of good memories, a lot of good times. And thank you to the Reno community we’re still here.”

The Bonanza Casino is celebrating 50 years this month. (kolo)

Russ Sheltra was honored by Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve on July First, who proclaimed it “Russ Sheltra Day”. He was also honored with certificates by Governor Joe Lombardo, Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony and Congressman Mark Amodei.

The Sheltra family gives back in numerous ways, from sponsoring local events, to providing scholarships to local students. They also donate money to Wolf Pack Athletics, including a $5,000 check to the Nevada Cheer team on Friday, July 28th.

The Bonanza Casino is celebrating 50 years this month. (kolo)

“My father figured out decades ago that you take care of your locals,” continued Sheltra. “You know, Reno when gaming first started in this town, it wasn’t about locals it was about attracting people over the hill. For 50 years we’ve been all about Reno. All about Reno. We’ve never forgotten who we were, who our people were and who we support. And they in turn have supported us. And we are very grateful.”

The casino is celebrating the anniversary into next month with many giveaways.

“We’re giving away trips to Tahoe, we’re giving away golf up to Sommerset. Barbeques, you name it,” added Sheltra. “It’s a summer-long celebration that we’re doing, again just trying to give back to the community. We appreciate their support.”

They are also hosting “Cruisin’ for a Cause” on Sunday, July 30th. It’s a classic car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is just $25 and all of the entry fees goes to support the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and the Bonanza will match what is raised by the event.

The Bonanza Casino is celebrating 50 years this month. (kolo)

You can get more information and sign up at www.bonanzacasino.com

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.