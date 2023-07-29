Blaze Alexander torching PCL pitching in 2023

7-28-23
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:58 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Humbly, I think so,” said Reno Aces shortstop Blaze Alexander when asked if he had the best name in baseball. “People call me Blazer. They tease about the dodgeball stuff like laser, taser.”

But the electric infielder didn’t always set the lineup on fire. An 11th-round pick out of high school, Alexander could’ve easily been buried on the roster.

Instead, Blaze has become one of the more exciting players for the Aces.

“I credit our player development big time,” he said. “I was a really raw 17, 18 year old coming out of high school. They developed me into what I am today.”

Part of that development is going through this baseball journey with his older brother, CJ, who is in the Kansas City Royals organization.

“We’ll FaceTime each other and talk a little bit about the game but mostly just see how each other are doing,” Blaze said.

The latest Diamondbacks prospect rankings has Blaze at number eight. In two years time he’s gone from the lower levels of Minor League Baseball to getting regular playing time in Reno and getting added to Arizona’s 40-man roster.

The pop is there, the strikeouts are down, and the arm remains one of his best assets. Alexander’s stock is rising.

“(I’m) trying to finish the season strong. I think I’m doing well and just trying to win another AAA championship,” Alexander said of his goals the rest of the season.

