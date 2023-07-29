Annual Wing Fest is Back in Town

Biggest Little City Wing Fest
Biggest Little City Wing Fest(nick doyle (kolo))
By Emily Benito
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Annual Wing Fest is here through 10 p.m. on Saturday with amazing flavors and thousands of locals walking the streets in search of a tasty treat.

Local wing vendors shared why they love to come to this event:

“I enjoy being here every year the crowd is fun. This is a fun environment, it’s a really inviting atmosphere.” says Greg Zrinyi from Mother Cluckers Chicken Wings.

Vendors also shared what makes them love the art of making wings:

“I’m just doing it out of passion. It’s just really fun, it’s a great time,” says Jamal Davenport, Owner of Royal Wings.

The event has live music, great food, and encourages locals to help support our local businesses.

