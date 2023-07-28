Wolf Pack to benefit from Canadian tour

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The balls are bouncing once again inside Lawlor Events Center as the Nevada women’s basketball team is back to work.

Season openers don’t hit until the fall, but the ladies have games in early August. It’s an opportunity that only comes around once every four years.

“Everyone plays a little different. I’m excited to adjust and learn and be able to play against different girls and see how competitive we are against them,” said Claire Jacobs - a transfer from La Salle.

The Wolf Pack will head to British Columbia, Canada for three exhibitions against programs north of our border.

“We’re going to stay in a residence hall so they’re going to room with people they don’t live with,” said Head Coach Amanda Levens. “Getting to build those relationships is going to be huge for us.”

An added benefit to playing games this early is ten additional practices.

Junior guard Audrey Roden stressed the importance of these workouts ahead of games that count.

“I wish I had the opportunity to understand what a true, in-season three-hour practice is going to be like before we actually got there,” she said as she thought back to her freshman season.

With nine returners, and seven fresh faces it’s anyone’s guess how the Pack will play next week. Game reps give Levens an idea of how to tackle the rest of the offseason.

“As coaches it gives us a sneak peak into the things we are doing well and also the things we need to work on,” she said.

The Wolf Pack will be on the road August 3-9.

To help the team with travel expenses, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.