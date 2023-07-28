WCHD hosting back to school vaccine events

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:22 AM PDT
RENO/SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District will be hosting a number of back-to-school vaccine events.

The dates, times, and locations of the clinics are listed below:

  • July 29 at Hug High School from 9:00 a.m. to noon
  • Aug. 19 at the Washoe County Health District, Building B from 8:00 a.m. to noon

Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

You are asked to bring your current vaccine records with you.

