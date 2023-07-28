Washoe sheriff’s office ask for help finding girl

Arya Daffern, , left, and Angela Sloan
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:08 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding a girl who is apparently with her non-custodial mother.

The sheriff’s office describes Arya Daffern, 12, as white, about 5 feet tall, 90 to 95 pounds and she may have a shaved head.

The sheriff’s office said Angela Sloan, 45, was driving a 2004 Volvo XC70 with a Nevada license plate of 904V70. It was last seen July 24 in Ogden, Utah. The sheriff’s office described Sloan as a transient with ties to Missouri, Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, Oregon and Utah.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fitzmier at 775-45-3010 or ttfitzmier@washoecounty.gov and refer to WC23-3627. Information can also be given to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com.

This is the 2004 Volvo XC70 authorities believe Angela Sloan is driving.
