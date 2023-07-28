Washoe DA: 2020 police shooting of Sparks man was justified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that the Feb. 13, 2020, killing of a Sparks man by police was justified.

The office released a 37-page report of the officer-involved-shooting of Abel Lopez-Lopez, 27, at the Park Vista Apartments on Sparks Boulevard.

Lopez-Lopez was threatening to kill his wife as authorities investigated a report he was molesting her 7-year-old daughter, the report said.

Lopez-Lopez was holding a Llama .45 ACP and ignoring police commands. Two officers hit him with three rounds, hitting them in the right shoulder, through his chest, right upper arm and right hand, the report said. Then one officer fired his 12-gauge shotgun and hit Lopez-Lopez in the left side of his head.

Lopez-Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife had to be taken to the hospital for treatment after Lopez-Lopez said he poisoned her.

“Based on the available evidence and the applicable legal authorities, it is the opinion of the District Attorney that the shooting of Abel Lopez-Lopez by SPD Officers Dustin Beauford, Daniel Jones, and RPD Officer Chris Rose was not a criminal act,” the district attorney’s office said.

