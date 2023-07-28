Vista Blvd speeding concerns Sparks Police Department

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -At first glance, there’s little to set the stretch of Vista Boulevard in Spanish Springs apart from other busy roadways in the area.

It is part of the daily commute for the thousands who live in the area, a wide roadway interrupted by few traffic lights temptings a fair share of locals to test the speed limits on any given day.

And, at its far east end, Vista leads to Golden Eagle Park which periodically hosts sporting events which attract sizeable crowds, many from out of state. When that happens traffic cops get very busy. Tuesday they wrote 59 tickets out here, four of those stops led to arrests.

“A very high number for a stretch of road in one day,” notes Sgt. Shawn Congdon of the Sparks Police Department.

It may not seem like it, but Vista demands attention from drivers. Speed limits change along its length. “It goes from 40, then it will go up to 45 and as you start to enter the residential area, particularly the red hawk area, it drops back to 35. so you need to pay attention to those speed limit signs and where they change,” says Congdon.

And Vista has also seen more than its share of serious accidents over the years. So, we can expect this roadway to get some extra attention in the weeks ahead and Sparks Police want the rest of us to get the message.

“It’s no secret that we’re going to be out here. we’ll continue to be out here doing enforcement until we can get the speeds under control out here . Our message to the general public and our citizens of Sparks is to slow down.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.