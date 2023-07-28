Road closures for Hot August Nights announced

Cars line the parking lot at The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino during Hot August Nights held Tuesday, August 2, 2022.(Harrison Brenner | KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is announcing road closures for the annual Hot August Nights event.

Hot August Nights will be held from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, with events being held at the Nugget, Baldini’s, the GSR, Peppermill, and the Atlantis, as well as downtown in both Reno and Sparks.

Sparks road closures will begin July 30 at 12:15 a.m. through August 7 at 6:00 a.m. and include:

  • Victorian Avenue from Pyramid Way to Victorian Plaza Circle (west side).
  • Victorian Plaza Circle (east) from Avenue of the Oaks to Nugget Avenue.
  • Avenue of the Oaks in front of the Galaxy Theater, one block east and one block west.
  • 10th Street from south of Avenue of the Oaks from the alleyway to Victorian Avenue.
  • Victorian Plaza Circle east at Nugget Avenue will be gated with security – this is the entrance/exit for registered participants for Show and Shine only.

More closures will be in place nightly for the Hot August Nights cruise in downtown Sparks from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Those closures will include:

  • Eastbound and westbound Pyramid Way off-ramps will be closed.
  • Pyramid Way will be closed from Prater Way to I-80.
  • Pyramid Way on-ramps will be open for northbound traffic from Nugget Avenue.
  • Eastbound Rock on-ramp will be closed to alleviate Pyramid Way eastbound closure complications.
  • Vehicles are asked to enter the cruise at 21st Street and Victorian Avenue as side streets will be closed to registered cars entering during the cruise events.

Parking for Hot August Nights will be available at the Nugget parking garage, City of Sparks parking garage next to the Victorian Galaxy Theatre, and the bottom floor of the Deco Parking Garage on Avenue of the Oaks.

A shuttle will be provided from the Baldini’s parking lot to the Nugget West lot, and from the Baldini’s parking lot to the GSR.

The RTC of Washoe County will also be providing free rides along certain routes.

