The Reno Garlic Festival returns to Dick Taylor Park, brings garlicky treats and drinks for everyone

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Food Systems is hosting the 5th annual Reno Garlic Fest Saturday, July 29 from 3:30-8 p.m. at Dick Taylor Park (1140 Beech Street, Reno).

Event organizer, Jennifer Weeks, stopped by Morning Break to remind people of the free event and all the fun and delicious food you can try. It features all things garlic including fresh garlic from local farms, garlic bread, fries, popcorn, pickles, beers, cocktails and food trucks. With over 40 diverse vendors, Reno Garlic Fest is fun for the whole family.

The event was created in 2017 to teach people how easy garlic is to grow in Northern Nevada, to support local farmers and to encourage people to taste the difference of locally grown garlic, where many varieties can be stored for up to 8 months.

Parking is limited, so attendees are encouraged to carpool and are welcome to park in the Evelyn Mount Community Center and Coral Academy parking lots.

For more information, click here. You can also follow Reno Garlic Fest on Facebook and Instagram.

