Reno City Council Reveals Final Four Map Options in Redistricting Process

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno City Council revealed the final 4 map options after months of planning and feedback for the redistricting of Reno.

This is being done because instead of having an “At Large Seat” they will be adding a sixth district to Reno.

After this, the final map options will go before city council in August where a final decision will be made on how to slice up the districts.

All council members whose terms extend beyond 2024 will keep their seats, but those that don’t, and the new ward 6, will be elected in November 2024.

Plans will be updated on their website.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.