Reno City Council Reveals Final Four Map Options in Redistricting Process

The Reno City Council has selected three finalists for the vacant seat in Ward 5 following...
The Reno City Council has selected three finalists for the vacant seat in Ward 5 following Neoma Jardon's departure.(KOLO)
By Emily Benito
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:32 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno City Council revealed the final 4 map options after months of planning and feedback for the redistricting of Reno.

This is being done because instead of having an “At Large Seat” they will be adding a sixth district to Reno.

After this, the final map options will go before city council in August where a final decision will be made on how to slice up the districts.

All council members whose terms extend beyond 2024 will keep their seats, but those that don’t, and the new ward 6, will be elected in November 2024.

Plans will be updated on their website.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
A crash in Fallon is blocking one lane on Highway 50
Crash in Fallon is fatal, authorities say
Eduardo Martinez
Reno Fire arrests man for first degree arson; the third in four days
Power outage graphic
Power restored in northwest Reno after outage

Latest News

The Sparks Police Department has a problem with speeders on Vista Boulevard.
Speeding A Problem On East Sparks Road
Sparks Police on Vista Blvd.
Vista Boulevard speeding concerns Sparks PD
Crews responded to the fire at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday
Northeast Reno apartment fire was arson
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather