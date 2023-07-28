Fire restrictions to begin Saturday for Truckee Meadows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fire restrictions are set to take effect this Saturday, July 29 for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.

The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice, and will prohibit all outdoor recreational and cooking fires, except for the use of propane, electric, and pellet-fueled barbecues.

Restrictions will be put in place for other recreational appliances such as charcoal briquettes and any outdoor wood fires, including the use of fire pits. Campfires and bonfires are also prohibited.

TMFPD calls these restrictions necessary due to unseasonable heat and dryness. They say local wildland fuels have dried to the point where extinguishing a fire start is difficult and less likely.

“The extreme heat and dry conditions have increased our local wildfire risk exponentially,” said Fire Chief Charles Moore. “We understand the inconvenience these restrictions impose on some of our residents and appreciate the support and cooperation. Our region depends on all of us working together to decrease the fire threat this summer and keep our communities safe.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.