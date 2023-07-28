Cruisin’ for the Cure returns, raising money and awareness for Prostate Cancer Foundation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cruisin’ for the Cure, a fundraiser for the Prostate Cancer Foundation, takes place Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Bonanza Casino.

Bonanza Casino general manager, Ryan Sheltra; Bonanza Casino marketing manager, Martin Amba; and Dr. David Berry, representing the Prostate Cancer Foundation stopped by Morning Break to talk about Northern Nevada’s most impactful car show.

All makes and years are welcome. Pre-registration is closed, but day of event in-person registration opens on site at 8 a.m. $25 registration fee will be collected upon entry, cash please. Every year, 100% of the entry fees go directly to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, plus a 100% match by Bonanza Casino. Registration is a tax-deductible $25 per car.

Guests of the car show can show up as early as 8 a.m. Sunday. Don’t miss out on the fun with food and live entertainment, trophies, prize packages and more.

Bonanza Casino is proud to support the Prostate Cancer Foundation, which funds the world’s most promising research to improve the prevention, detection, and treatment of prostate cancer and ultimately cure it for good. To date, Bonanza Casino and its leadership have raised more than $155,000 in support of the Prostate Cancer Foundation. To learn more about the Prostate Cancer Foundation, visit click here.

