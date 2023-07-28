Caught on camera: Deputies rescue puppy that was stuck in culvert

Deputies rescued a puppy that was stuck in a culvert on Wednesday, and it was caught on camera. (WEAU, DUNN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By WEAU staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:25 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A group of deputies came to the rescue of a puppy in Elk Mound, Wisconsin.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded Wednesday just before noon to a call asking for help rescuing the puppy from a culvert.

After the first deputy on scene, Sam Miller, couldn’t get the puppy out with the tools he had, Sergeant Rich Day and trainee Deputy Adam Philips fetched a catch pole for him to use.

After a little bit of maneuvering, Miller was able to grab the puppy’s leg with the catch pole and pull it out to safety.

