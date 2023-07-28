The Biggest Little City Wing festival comes to Reno

Wing Fest at The Row - July 28, 29
By Nick Doyle
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ninth annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest presented by THE ROW will take place on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, in the heart of Reno.

The festival will feature more than 15 chicken wing vendors, family-friendly activities and free live entertainment, including performances by country music artists Jana Kramer and Chase Bryant.

The Biggest Little City Wing Fest vendors will serve more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings and compete for various awards such as “best sauce” and “people’s choice.”

Guests can enjoy an assortment of wings from participating vendors, including Wing of Fire, Git ‘R Smoked, Wing King, Maui Jane’s Hawaiian BBQ, Koko’s Korean Teriyaki, Redneck BBQ & Wings, Paulie’s Pizza, Mother Kluckers, Onstreet Concessions, Cal Neva, Aloha Shack, Boulevard Pizza, Royal Wings, Cane Fire, Slater’s Ding-a-Wing, Wing Master, Joshua Lee’s Pit BBQ, Wing Doctor, and FURY Hot Chicken.

New to this year’s festival is the Chicken Coop VIP experience which includes an all-you-can-eat buffet and unlimited beverages, all within a spacious and shaded seating area in perfect proximity to the main stage.

Tickets to the Chicken Coop start at $110 and are available for purchase online.

