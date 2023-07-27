Washoe Tribe story walk experience on Tahoe Rim Trail

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s now a Washoe Tribe story walk on the Tahoe Rim Trail.

“It just gives you some insight into the stories and the cultural history from the tribe,” said Julia Kaseta, the Youth Program Director of the Tahoe Rim Trail Association.

It’s a half-mile hike located in Van Sickle Bi-State Park up in Stateline, where you will find informational signs posted along the trail, telling the story of an old Washoe legend.

There's now a Washoe Tribe "story walk" on the Tahoe Rim Trail. (kolo)

“It’s about how the people of the valley got fire,” explained Kaseta. “One tribe had fire and didn’t want to share. But then the animals of the forest worked together to help transport that fire across the river to the other tribe.”

The signs have illustrations and are written in English, Spanish and the Washoe language.

“That’s really important for them because they are in a language crisis,” added Kaseta. “And I think to be able to pass on that language across generations, when there’s so few members left, it’s so essential to preserving their cultural and linguistic history.”

It also serves as a reminder why it’s so important to take care of this land.

“I think it’s really insightful just for the general public to know who was here before us and why we should really respect this land,” said Kaseta.

There’s a different experience on the way down, with poetry on the back of the signs.

“It really combines nature connection with poetry,” continued Kaseta. “And you can read different poems and then go through a sensory experience where you can connect with the five senses and the world around you.”

The best thing about this Washoe Tribe story walk is that it’s easy to do and designed for everyone.

“We want to make opportunities that are more inclusive to others and not just those who are going deep into the backcountry and hiking the whole Tahoe Rim Trail,” explained Kaseta. “But those who just want to go on a leisurely walk, those who speak other languages and those who learn about different natural and cultural histories of the area.”

It comes as more people than ever are expected on the trail this year.

“Last year we had 500,000 people and this coming year is looking to be over 700,000 people,” said Anthony Porter, the Communications Director of the Tahoe Rim Trail Association.

They had to wait until a lot of the snow melted, but TRTA volunteers are now out repairing areas of the trail that were damaged over the winter. And if you see any downed trees or other issues on the path, you’re asked to report it to the Tahoe Rim Trail Association.

“The trail is over 170-miles long, so we can’t track that every week. So, it’s really up to you folks to help us out,” added Porter.

If you are out anywhere on the trail this year, you can help with the annual fundraiser.

“Our Raise the Rim program allows you to go out, track your miles. If you have sponsors per mile, donate money to the cause. And the more money you donate the higher chances you get of winning different prizes,” explained Porter.

All the money raised goes directly towards maintaining the trail.

“Trail use is higher, so our needs are going to be much more. So fundraising is really important and at the same time, community involvement,” said Porter.

You can get more information at

https://tahoerimtrail.org/

