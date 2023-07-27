Storey County Sheriffs warn residents of stray dynamite

The Storey County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of dynamite
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:40 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Storey County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of stray sticks of dynamite present in the area.

In a Facebook post, the department said that while nothing specific happened Thursday, living in or visiting Comstock and its surrounding areas could mean you will run into dynamite.

They advise people not to touch the dynamite if they run into some, separate yourself from it and contact the proper authorities at 775-857-0950.

