Sponsors, raffle donations needed for Mountain West Builders 4th annual charity golf tournament

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament takes place this August, but sign-ups are open now. The event is hosted by Mountain West Builders (MWB), benefitting a different local non-profit every year. This year, the organization is raising money for The Empowerment Center.

From MWB, Mike Efstratis and Kraig “KK” Knudsen joined Yvette Myers from The Empowerment Center on Morning Break.

The Empowerment Center is a Reno-based non-profit that’s mission is to empower women to build a better future through treatment and workforce development in a safe living environment. They believe in “the power of recovery to change outlooks, lives and ultimately our community.” To learn more, click here.

The event takes place Friday, August 25 at Toiyabe Golf Club (19 W. Lightning Ranch Road, Washoe Valley). Registration starts at 6 a.m. with breakfast served at 7 a.m., shotgun start at 8 a.m. and lunch at 12 p.m.

The event is already sold out for participants, but if you’d like to donate a raffle item or become a sponsor, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.