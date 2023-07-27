Sponsors, raffle donations needed for Mountain West Builders 4th annual charity golf tournament

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament takes place this August, but sign-ups are open now. The event is hosted by Mountain West Builders (MWB), benefitting a different local non-profit every year. This year, the organization is raising money for The Empowerment Center.

From MWB, Mike Efstratis and Kraig “KK” Knudsen joined Yvette Myers from The Empowerment Center on Morning Break.

The Empowerment Center is a Reno-based non-profit that’s mission is to empower women to build a better future through treatment and workforce development in a safe living environment. They believe in “the power of recovery to change outlooks, lives and ultimately our community.” To learn more, click here.

The event takes place Friday, August 25 at Toiyabe Golf Club (19 W. Lightning Ranch Road, Washoe Valley). Registration starts at 6 a.m. with breakfast served at 7 a.m., shotgun start at 8 a.m. and lunch at 12 p.m.

The event is already sold out for participants, but if you’d like to donate a raffle item or become a sponsor, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
A crash in Fallon is blocking one lane on Highway 50
Crash in Fallon is fatal, authorities say
Eduardo Martinez
Reno Fire arrests man for first degree arson; the third in four days
Power outage graphic
Power restored in northwest Reno after outage

Latest News

The Storey County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of dynamite
Storey County Sheriffs warn residents of stray dynamite
Firebird Light Opera Interview
Mountain West Builders Golf Tournament
Mountain West Builders Golf Tournament
Music at the Marina July
Enjoy free music at a beautiful venue during July’s Music at the Marina Concert Series