RTC to provide free rides on some routes this August

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be providing free transportation on the RAPID Virginia Lane, RAPID Lincoln Line, Route 1, and Route 11 for a limited time in August.

The routes will remain free from Aug. 1 to Aug. 6 all day, every day in partnership with Hot August Nights.

The free RIDE routes serve RTC 4th Street Station and RTC Centennial Plaza and free service on ACCESS will also be available to both of those stations.

“Hot August Nights is one of our community’s favorite special events,” RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas said. “Using transit is a great opportunity to get to your location without dealing with traffic and parking issues. We encourage visitors and residents to try transit with their family and friends. Everyone can ride these routes for free and get to their choice of venue in downtown Sparks, downtown Reno, and on the Virginia Street corridor.”

