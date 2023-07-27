The Road Ahead With RTC: Holcomb Project

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:46 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPONSORED: Construction is underway on the Holcomb Avenue roadway rehabilitation project. Roadwork has been going on since early May, and the Regional Transportation Commission says it is getting close to completion. This project is part of the RTC’s pavement preservation program which aims to extend the life of the roadway by proactively maintaining the pavement.

The roadwork is primarily focusing on the reconstruction of about a half-mile of the asphalt pavement roadway between Burns Street and Liberty Street. It will also realign Sinclair Street at Holcomb Avenue to make the intersection safer for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. Additional work will include ADA pedestrian ramps and sidewalk connectivity. Lane reconfiguration will maintain existing parking, improve travel lane width, remove the center turn lane, and add a buffer to the bike lanes.

Crews anticipate being done in the next few weeks depending on weather. The RTC really appreciates the community’s patience during the construction process and it is looking forward to the project’s completion.

