Reno police ask for help finding missing Stead man

Tommie Ray Boderlon
Tommie Ray Boderlon(Reno Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:21 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a 61-year-old man it calls missing and endangered.

Tommie Ray Boderlon was last seen at his home at 148 Gold Hill Ave. near the intersection of Stead Boulevard and Silver Lake Road at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

When family members woke up around 9 a.m. Borderlon was missing, police said. He suffers from dementia and walks using a cane. He could still be in the Stead area.

Police described him as black, about 6 feet, 1 inch, 180 pounds with dark hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a dark green sweatshirt, a light blue shirt, blue jeans and tan shoes.

He has no money or a phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-334-2188.

