Reno apartment fire results in no injuries

Crews responded to the fire at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday
Crews responded to the fire at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday(KOLO/Harrison Brenner)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:30 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Thursday morning apartment fire in Reno resulted in no injuries.

The Reno Fire Department says that at around 8:15 a.m., they received a call about the fire at an apartment complex on Patton Way. When they arrived, fire crews saw smoke coming from a single apartment.

Firefighters entered the building and found the fire in the back of the bedroom. They say the blaze was able to be contained to that room.

The apartment was deemed not livable due to the smoke damage. It is unknown who lives there or how many people will be displaced due to the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

