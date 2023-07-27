Reno Aces host multiple events this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A ton of fun events happening Friday and Saturday at Greater Nevada Field, while the Aces battle a talented Oklahoma City Dodgers club.

The Dodgers lead the Aces with one win, tallied Wednesday night in 13-6 defeat. Aside from the recent loss, the games have been high scoring.

Friday, July 28th, the Aces and Donor Network West are raising awareness for people who have given or received an organ donation. During Home Run for Life night, a local patient is honored at the middle of the second inning. The crowd gives a standing ovation while the patient trots around the bases for their “Relay for Life.” Players will stand and cheer along side the first and third base line.

After the game on Friday, there will be fireworks.

Saturday night is Star Wars night. There will be Star Wars characters lingering around the concourse. Star Wars themed food and drinks and a light saber giveaway. Lastly, there will be an auction for custom made jerseys.

Gates open at 5pm and the first pitch is at 6:35pm on Friday and Saturday night.

