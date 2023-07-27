Lane closures happening in Fallon for resurfacing

Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Nevada Department of Transportation logo(NDOT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:07 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing lane closures on Wildes Road in Fallon for resurfacing.

The road closures will be from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3.

Drivers are being told to expect travel delays of up to 30 minutes between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily on Wildes Road from Harrigan Road to U.S. 50 as pilot cars alternate directions of traffic through the work zone.

NDOT may briefly delay access to side streets and driveways, and drivers are advised to plan alternate routes through the area when possible.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
A crash in Fallon is blocking one lane on Highway 50
Crash in Fallon is fatal, authorities say
Eduardo Martinez
Reno Fire arrests man for first degree arson; the third in four days
Power outage graphic
Power restored in northwest Reno after outage

Latest News

Winters Creek Lodge
One person dead after crashing into ravine near Winters Creek Lodge
Ervin Peter
Suspected DUI crash on North McCarran kills 2
Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano
Crash in Mineral County kills 2; sends one to the hospital
The road has been closed since June 9
Donner Pass Road expected to open Labor Day weekend