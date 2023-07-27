Lane closures happening in Fallon for resurfacing

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing lane closures on Wildes Road in Fallon for resurfacing.

The road closures will be from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3.

Drivers are being told to expect travel delays of up to 30 minutes between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily on Wildes Road from Harrigan Road to U.S. 50 as pilot cars alternate directions of traffic through the work zone.

NDOT may briefly delay access to side streets and driveways, and drivers are advised to plan alternate routes through the area when possible.

