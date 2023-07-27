Hospitals use RQI Program to practice CPR to help patients experiencing cardiac arrest

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nothern Nevada Medical Center uses the RQI Program to help health professionals learn how to administer high quality CPR to save those going into cardiac arrest.

According to the American Heart Association: Over 436,000 Americans die each year from cardiac arrest, and only 23% of patients who suffer in-hospital cardiac arrests.

The RQI Program at northern Nevada medical center uses a mannequin that’s connected to a computer that tests the user and helps health professionals learn on the job.

It’s important to remember that cardiac arrest can happen to anyone but there are some risk factors that increase your chances of having one.

Stroke Coordinator Kaytlyn Korn at the Northern Nevada Medical Center says:

“Genetics plays a role. A big player in the risk factors for a cardiac arrest have to do with cardiovascular disease uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, or an inactive lifestyle, cardiac arrythmias.”

In addition to knowing these risk factors, health professionals encourage everyone to learn CPR. You’ll never know when you might need it.

Classes are offered through the local American Red Cross banches, schools, and Northern Nevada Medical is working on plans for Hands Only CPR classes.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.