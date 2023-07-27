Get ready for a ‘Wingin’ Good Time’ at THE ROW’s 9th annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biggest Little City Wing Fest presented by THE ROW is taking over the streets for the 9th year.

Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 in the heart of Reno, the festival will feature more than 15 chicken wing vendors, family-friendly activities and free live entertainment, including performances by country music artists Jana Kramer and Chase Bryant.

Tony Marini, vice president of casino operations and community relations, and Ken Ostempowski, senior vice president and general manager, stopped by Morning Break Thursday.

The Biggest Little City Wing Fest vendors will serve more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings and compete for various awards such as “best sauce” and “people’s choice.” Guests can enjoy an assortment of wings from participating vendors, including Wing of Fire, Git ‘R Smoked, Wing King, Maui Jane’s Hawaiian BBQ, Koko’s Korean Teriyaki, Redneck BBQ & Wings, Paulie’s Pizza, Mother Kluckers, Onstreet Concessions, Cal Neva, Aloha Shack, Boulevard Pizza, Royal Wings, Cane Fire, Slater’s Ding-a-Wing, Wing Master, Joshua Lee’s Pit BBQ, Wing Doctor and FURY Hot Chicken.

Unique flavors from previous wing fests include strawberry cheesecake, salted caramel, spicy buffalo garlic, maple bacon bourbon, dragon sriracha, habanero and lemon parmesan. Additionally, vendors will offer a delicious side that will pair perfectly with their signature wings.

Festival attendees can also experience free concerts, a craft fair and family-friendly activities such as camel rides, a corn hole tournament, face painting, and bungee jumping. Also, this year’s festival will include the Barnyard Folly, a fun relay race in which individuals of all ages can participate.

New to this year’s festival is the Chicken Coop VIP experience which includes an all-you-can-eat buffet and unlimited beverages all within a spacious and shaded seating area in perfect proximity to the main stage. Tickets to the Chicken Coop start at $110 and are available for purchase online.

