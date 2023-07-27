Five steps you can take to reduce financial anxiety

Inflation is the number one cause of financial worry
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than 50% of Americans are stressed out by their finances, according to a recent Bankrate study.

Danetha Doe, founder of the website Money & Mimosas, said to ease anxiety about finances, consider setting up weekly money dates.

These dates, Doe said, consist of five steps that will help you review your finances, goals and take a moment to celebrate what you’ve accomplished the week before.

Step One: Did I pay myself first this week? That could be shifting income into savings account or putting money into an investment account.

Step Two: Reflect on how much was spent the last week and where it went. Think about the spending pattern and any changes you might want or need to make.

Step Three: Reflect on investments. Review 401(k) plans or retirement accounts and any other investments, including small or home-based businesses.

Step Four: Look over debt plans and bills that need to be paid this week.

Step five: Pick one weekly accomplishment to celebrate. This celebration could be financially related or just wins in life.

Doe said having weekly money dates should eventually change people’s perspective about money and help them feel more empowered about their budget.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
A crash in Fallon is blocking one lane on Highway 50
Crash in Fallon is fatal, authorities say
Eduardo Martinez
Reno Fire arrests man for first degree arson; the third in four days
Power outage graphic
Power restored in northwest Reno after outage

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP...
Trump says his lawyers have met with prosecutors ahead of possible 2020 election indictment
FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Judge sees dark writings of Michigan school shooter who could get life in prison
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak...
Investigators say poor track conditions caused a 2021 Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three
The dynamite was disposed of safely by authorities
Elko Bomb Squad called for dynamite found in abandoned mine shaft