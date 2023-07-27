Firebird Light Opera invites community to ‘Some Enchanted Evening’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Some Enchanted Evening” is a night of romance and enchantment with songs from Broadway and Opera presented by the newly recognized non-profit, Firebird Light Opera. The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. at St. John Presbyterian Church in Reno. Tickets are $15 if purchased before Aug. 1. Ticket cost $20 after that.

On Morning Break Thursday, president Steve Myer and Kim Harris (Soprano), stopped by to invite the community to their soft opening. Then Harris performed a song with fellow sopranos, Nicole Dzadek and Roshanna Elwing, accompanied by Carol House.

