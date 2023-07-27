Fire restrictions in Carson City to take effect Friday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City will be implementing fire restrictions starting tomorrow, July 28.

The city cited increasing daytime temperatures, wind and drying fuels as cause for the restrictions, which will apply to all lands, both private and public.

People driving off-highway motor vehicles are also warned that their hot exhaust can also spark wildfires in the dry grass. Residents are encouraged to report fires into the Carson City Dispatch Center by calling 911.

The restrictions will prohibit:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (using wood, charcoal, or any other material), campfire, or stove fire except a portable stove using gas or pressurized liquid fuel, outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area (except by permit). Charcoal BBQs are allowed in the City limits of Carson City.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or at a developed campground or picnic area or residential property not located in the Urban Wildland Interface.

Operating vehicles or other motorized equipment off of existing paved, gravel, or dirt roads.

Welding, or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.

Using or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit.

Possession or use of fireworks (always prohibited), or any other incendiary device.

Use of tracer rounds, steel-core ammunition or exploding targets while recreational shooting.

Open burning (e.g., weeds, brush and yard debris)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.