Enjoy free music at a beautiful venue during July’s Music at the Marina Concert Series

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join the City of Sparks for Music at the Marina Concert Series. Enjoy live music, food trucks, cornhole, and fun. The free events are held on the last Thursdays of each month (June through September).

Thursday, Julie Duewel, marketing and communications manager, as well as Paul Rose, drummer for the local group - Sierra ROC, stopped by Morning Break.

July’s event takes place Thursday, July 27 from 5-8 p.m. at the Sparks Marina. It will features the band Sierra ROC as well as local food trucks: Daddy’s Tacos, Wok & Roll and Lil’ Betty’s Shaved Ice.

