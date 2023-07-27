Enjoy free music at a beautiful venue during July’s Music at the Marina Concert Series

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join the City of Sparks for Music at the Marina Concert Series. Enjoy live music, food trucks, cornhole, and fun. The free events are held on the last Thursdays of each month (June through September).

Thursday, Julie Duewel, marketing and communications manager, as well as Paul Rose, drummer for the local group - Sierra ROC, stopped by Morning Break.

July’s event takes place Thursday, July 27 from 5-8 p.m. at the Sparks Marina. It will features the band Sierra ROC as well as local food trucks: Daddy’s Tacos, Wok & Roll and Lil’ Betty’s Shaved Ice.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
A crash in Fallon is blocking one lane on Highway 50
Crash in Fallon is fatal, authorities say
Eduardo Martinez
Reno Fire arrests man for first degree arson; the third in four days
Power outage graphic
Power restored in northwest Reno after outage

Latest News

The Storey County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of dynamite
Storey County Sheriffs warn residents of stray dynamite
Firebird Light Opera Interview
Mountain West Builders Golf Tournament
Sponsors, raffle donations needed for Mountain West Builders 4th annual charity golf tournament
Mountain West Builders Golf Tournament
Mountain West Builders Golf Tournament