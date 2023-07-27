Elko Bomb Squad called for dynamite found in abandoned mine shaft

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko Bomb Squad, Bureau of Land Management, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to Paradise Valley Wednesday for reports of dynamite found in an abandoned mine shaft.

The Elko Police Department says the dynamite was discovered by a group of kids who had wandered into the mine. Authorities entered the mine and safely disposed of the dynamite as well as blasting caps strewn along the ground.

The mine is now being shut off by the BLM.

Elko police are now warning the public about going into the mines, saying it is never safe to do so because of various hazards such as bad air, the threat of cave-ins, and the possibility of contracting Hantavirus from rodents that frequent those areas.

