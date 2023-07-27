Cortez Masto among those pushing heat protection legislation for workers

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is joining two other Senate Democrats in introducing a bill aiming to protect workers from extreme heat.

The Asuncion Valdivia Heat Stress Injury, Illness, and Fatality Prevention Act would:

Require the OSHA to establish an enforceable standard to protect workers in high-heat environments with measures like paid breaks in cool spaces, access to water, limitations on time exposed to heat, and emergency response for workers with heat-related illness; and

Require an interim final rule be in place within one year of the bill’s passage; and

Direct employers to provide training for their employees on the risk factors that can lead to heat illness, and guidance on the proper procedures for responding to symptoms.

The bill is named after Asuncion Valdivia, who died in 2004 after picking grapes for 10 hours in the 105-degree heat. He fell unconscious and later died of heat stroke at the age of 53.

“Extreme heat exposure is deadly and too often puts our essential workers in dangerous environments,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “As we continue to experience record-high temperatures, it’s critical we pass this bill to protect our workers.”

Cortez Masto joins Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), and Alex Padilla (D-California) in supporting the bill.

Cortez Masto’s office says between 1992 and 2017, heat stress injuries killed 815 U.S. workers and seriously injured more than 70,000, a problem she says is exacerbated by climate change.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.