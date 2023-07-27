Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri. (Source: KWTX)
By Joe Ashley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas zoo says a baby giraffe has died just days after its mother.

According to the Cameron Park Zoo, its team is grieving after the death of a baby Masai giraffe named Zuri.

The zoo announced Zuri’s death over the weekend. The team said she died just about a week after her mother, Penelope.

“The Cameron Park Zoo staff is deeply saddened by the loss of Zuri,” a spokesperson for the zoo shared.

Zookeepers said they were transitioning Zuri to a milk formula while having her connect with another female giraffe named Jenny in the herd.

Zuri’s development was being monitored by veterinarians and staff, according to the zoo.

“We appreciate the continued support of the community in this difficult time,” the zoo shared.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine Zuri’s cause of death. Staff said it will also have an independent review done.

The results will take several weeks, zoo officials said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
A crash in Fallon is blocking one lane on Highway 50
Crash in Fallon is fatal, authorities say
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed

Latest News

FILE - New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson drives with the ball during the NBA basketball...
Pelicans star Zion Williamson, family sued for $1.8 million by tech company
FILE - Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for...
22 attorneys general oppose 3M settlement over water systems contamination with ‘forever chemicals’
This is the finalist for the design to be bult on the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the victims,...
Design for Las Vegas Strip mass shooting memorial features a garden path and 58 beams of light
Atelier Maker's Market
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
No new details on Bronny James 2 days after cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice