WCSD approves new sex education curriculum for fourth and fifth graders

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hours of public comment, and at times heated debate, ended with a five to two vote in favor of approving a new sex education curriculum for fourth and fifth graders.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves for even considering these changes,” said a member of the public.

“I implore you to put your trust in the experts and scientists, and embrace tolerance and equality by approving the SHARE curriculum,” said Jonathan McNeil. “Inclusivity saves lives.”

The new lessons, presented by the school district’s Sexuality Health and Responsibility Education committee, also known as SHARE, includes topics like puberty, understanding bodies and consent for fourth graders. Meanwhile fifth graders will discuss reproductive anatomy and pregnancy, like versus love, and understanding boundaries, consent, and sexual assault.

“The lessons about boundaries will contribute to a safer school system,” said McNeil.

One piece that got a lot of attention was the proposed language for one of the 4th grade lessons, which included terms “boys and people with a penis” and “girls and people with a vulva.”

“Our granddaughters are young and they know that they’re girls,” said Lynn Kocher, grandmother to future fourth graders. “To me it just further confuses children, even those that might be questioning their gender would be confused by this.”

“My son, at the age of four and a half, he born with a vulva but he asked me to have a penis so my son is someone who has a vulva people,” said Elvira Diaz, mother of a transgender boy. “I don’t see anything wrong with the word people, person.”

The district said the reason for this language is because it follows academic standards. Trustee Jeff Church questioned if the district would be compliant if people were identified as male and female or boy and girl.

“I believe we would be compliant,” said Kindra Fox, WCSD’s Director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction.

According to the district, the proposed language is only being used in the fourth and fifth grade lessons. However, with this approval, leaders said they will consider updating the curriculum in the upper grades.

While the SHARE sex ed lessons are opt in, those against the language say they don’t want students to miss on some of the great lessons.

Trustees Westlake and Church were the only votes against.

The new curriculum will start the 2023-24 school year and staff said the current registration form will be updated and parents will be notified.

