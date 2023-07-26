Washoe County to begin serving lunch to Lemmon Valley seniors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County will now be serving lunch to seniors in the Lemmon Valley area.

“After a necessary delay due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to be opening our tenth congregate meal site for seniors in Washoe County,” said HSA Senior Services Division Director Cara Paoli. “This Lemmon Valley location is strategically placed to provide nutritious meals and socialization opportunities to seniors in a rapidly growing area of our community.”

The Westbrook Community Center in Lemmon Valley will be open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday.

The program will provide one meal a day for seniors aged 60 plus and qualified individuals. A hot meal or fresh salad is provided Monday through Friday at 10 locations, with a suggested voluntary contribution of $2 per meal.

The meals are funded by the Older Americans Act.

Reservations are required for all sites, except the 9th street Reno location, prior to 8:30 a.m., same day. Seniors must call 775-328-2786 to reserve a meal and will have the opportunity to eat it on location or take it to go.

You can view the menu and a complete list of Washoe County meal sites here.

