Tickets on sale for Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful annual fundraiser, Raise the River

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful annual Raise the River Fundraiser at the Sensory Garden in Idlewild Park Reno is happening on Thursday, August 17.

Communications manager, Chris Ewing, stopped by Morning Break to remind people that this event sells out every year so don’t want to purchase your tickets.

Guests of KTMB’s 8th annual Raise the River event will enjoy culinary delights in an alfresco, family-style dinner from Chef Mark Estee of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange, with dessert from Grand Sierra Resort, the newly added Raise Experience from Panasonic Energy with unique cocktails from High Mark Distillery, plus local craft libations from Lead Dog Brewing, 10 Torr Distilling and Brewing, El Sativo Tequila, Brewer’s Cabinet, Coffeebar, Tahoe Blue Vodka, The Depot, Hub Coffee Roasters and Blackrock Wine Co.

There will also be plenty of activities at various sensory stations themed for taste, touch, smell, sight and sound, all designed to ignite your senses throughout the Sensory Garden. Guests will also have the opportunity to upgrade their wines and win fabulous prizes, including Burning Man tickets and parking pass for 2024 through raffles, donations and auction. All proceeds go directly to KTMB in support of their mission.

Tickets and tables are available online. You can also learn more about KTMB on Facebook and Instagram.

This event serves as the primary fundraiser to support KTMB’s dedication to its mission of creating a more sustainable and beautiful region through waste reduction, education and active community involvement.

