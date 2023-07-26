Teen killed after being thrown from ATV towed by another ATV, troopers say

Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.(MGN)
By Evan Hatter and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A 16-year-old in Kentucky died after being thrown from an ATV, according to troopers.

Authorities said Diamont G. Caudill was on an ATV being towed by another ATV when the first one flipped and threw the high school student off of it.

Caudill was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Caudill’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
A crash in Fallon is blocking one lane on Highway 50
Crash in Fallon is fatal, authorities say
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point in its drive to slow inflation
Steve Kennedy with Steve's Snaketuary helped get a ball python out of a woman's toilet early...
Woman surprised by ball python found in her toilet
NNDC Back to School Bash
Northern Nevada Dream Center hosting ‘Back to School Bash’ for families to get supplies for success
Chris Ewing, KTMB
Tickets on sale for Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful annual fundraiser, Raise the River
CHA Family Health Festival
Community Health Alliance to host upcoming family health festival and fundraiser