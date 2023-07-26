Suspected DUI crash on North McCarran kills 2

Ervin Peter
Ervin Peter(The Washoe County Jail)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspected DUI crash on the Fourth of July resulted in the deaths of two people and the arrest of a 34-year-old Sparks man.

Nevada State Police say that on July 4 at around 11:15 p.m., they responded to reports of a crash at U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard in Reno.

Their preliminary investigation found that a 2010 Honda Civic with three occupants was traveling south on U.S. 395 when it failed to maintain the travel lane, rotated clockwise and traveled into the dirt area west of the highway before overturning.

Two of the occupants, 25-year-old Bert Junior Lipwe and 33-year-old Jordan Peter, were ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The driver, identified as Ervin Peter, was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail on DUI charges. His bail was set at $60,000.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
A crash in Fallon is blocking one lane on Highway 50
Crash in Fallon is fatal, authorities say
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed

Latest News

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash east of Milano
Crash in Mineral County kills 2; sends one to the hospital
The road has been closed since June 9
Donner Pass Road expected to open Labor Day weekend
The closure begins Wednesday
RTC to close Zolezzi Lane for roadwork
Rollover crash on Wells Ave. blocks 1 lane