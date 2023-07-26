Suspected DUI crash on North McCarran kills 2

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspected DUI crash on the Fourth of July resulted in the deaths of two people and the arrest of a 34-year-old Sparks man.

Nevada State Police say that on July 4 at around 11:15 p.m., they responded to reports of a crash at U.S. 395 and North McCarran Boulevard in Reno.

Their preliminary investigation found that a 2010 Honda Civic with three occupants was traveling south on U.S. 395 when it failed to maintain the travel lane, rotated clockwise and traveled into the dirt area west of the highway before overturning.

Two of the occupants, 25-year-old Bert Junior Lipwe and 33-year-old Jordan Peter, were ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The driver, identified as Ervin Peter, was arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail on DUI charges. His bail was set at $60,000.

