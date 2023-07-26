Shop more than 50 local artists and makers at the 3rd annual Reno Night Market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 3rd Annual Reno Night Market is back and this year it’s in a brand new location: Glow Plaza! Sip, shop, and immerse yourself in the vibrant local art scene of our beloved biggest little city.

Wandering Wyld founder, Rachel MacIntyre, and Destinee Sanford from Glow Plaza, stopped by Morning Break to share just how diverse the makers crowd will be at this year’s event. From funky art cars to mind-blowing sculptures, this place is gonna be a feast for the eyes.

The night market takes place from 5:30-11:30 p.m. at Glow Plaza. Back to back DJ sets and live music will kick off at 5:30 p.m. A mind-blowing fire show takes place at 9 p.m. There will be food trucks in town, including the legendary Potluck Truck and the mouthwatering Preemos Tacos; as well as delicious cocktails and local craft brews.

The Burning Man Artists and Reno Promoters, A House Party (Facebook/Instagram), are also bringing their mind-blowing production to the stage. Expect cutting-edge music, mind-bending art, and spaces that will transport you to another dimension. The House Party crew is all about celebrating life, and they’ve built a passionate community around it.

It’s a family-friendly event with a kids zone full of fun activities and surprises that will make their jaws drop.

A $5 suggested donation will be accepted at the door.

Follow Wandering Wyld on Facebook and Instagram to learn more. To stay updated on future events at Glow Plaza, follow the festival grounds on Facebook and Instagram.

