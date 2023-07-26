Pair of early morning fires break out in Reno

Reno Fire Department
Reno Fire Department(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pair of early morning fires broke out in Reno Wednesday.

Just before 3:00 a.m., two fires, one at Fisherman’s Park, and another on Galletti Way, broke out. The Reno Fire Department says it was not caused by a homeless warming fire, and they do not yet know how the fires started.

RFD also said they are unsure if they are related to the fires last week.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
Update: Crash on I-80 westbound kills 1
The scene of a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 between Keystone Avenue and Virginia...
Rollover crash closes two lanes of eastbound I-80
A crash in Fallon is blocking one lane on Highway 50
Crash in Fallon is fatal, authorities say
Washoe County Shooting Range
More than an inconvenience: Regional Shooting Range closed

Latest News

Steven Door
Man arrested on elder abuse, false imprisonment charges
Washoe County to begin serving lunch to Lemmon Valley seniors
Teaching educators about renewable energy.
Ormat Technologies and Envirolution allowing for educators to learn about renewable resources in Nevada
What's Trending July 26