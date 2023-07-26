Pair of early morning fires break out in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pair of early morning fires broke out in Reno Wednesday.

Just before 3:00 a.m., two fires, one at Fisherman’s Park, and another on Galletti Way, broke out. The Reno Fire Department says it was not caused by a homeless warming fire, and they do not yet know how the fires started.

RFD also said they are unsure if they are related to the fires last week.

