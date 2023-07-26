Ormat Technologies and Envirolution allowing for educators to learn about renewable resources in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The local nonprofit, Envirolution, is presenting a new project initiative called “ReCharge ReFresh Professional Learning”. It allows for educators in the Reno and Carson City area to take part in an interactive opportunity to dive deeper into sustainability, energy, and environmental topics.

The program takes place at Ormat Technologies Inc., a renewable energy company. This program is a great resource to educate teachers, and students about the future of renewable energy in Nevada.

Kerry Rohrmeier, Government Affairs Manager for Ormat shares,

“We do these events pretty often. We have people, guests, the public, and schools and in this case it’s teachers. We’ll give them a little introduction right in our main meeting area and share a video of the binary technology which is the geothermal process patented technology that Ormat uses to bring heat from below our feet.”

Ormat will be hosting quarterly tours for those interested.

For more information, click here.

