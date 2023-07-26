NSP, 4 other agencies respond to fatal crash near Winters Creek Lodge

Winters Creek Lodge
Winters Creek Lodge(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police and four other agencies responded to an area near Winters Creek Lodge Wednesday for a fatal accident.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. on State Route 431 and caused delays.

The car appeared to have crashed down a ravine near the lodge, and crews worked to bring the victim up the hill by rope for a rescue.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection, North Lake Tahoe Fire, REMSA also responded to the crash.

