NSP, 4 other agencies respond to fatal crash near Winters Creek Lodge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police and four other agencies responded to an area near Winters Creek Lodge Wednesday for a fatal accident.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. on State Route 431 and caused delays.

The car appeared to have crashed down a ravine near the lodge, and crews worked to bring the victim up the hill by rope for a rescue.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection, North Lake Tahoe Fire, REMSA also responded to the crash.

